Unbeaten champs win... but best result is a tutu

William Hill Darts League

Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd

Division One

The final week of the William Hill Darts League has seen all the final placings decided.

Champions Seaview Next Tuesday were away at Runners Up Rise of ASMS, and the two sides were locked at 3-3 after the singles.

The champs then took the first and last doubles to run out 7-5 winners and end the season unbeaten.

Seaview’s Sam Hewson (121, 2x134, 140 and 17 dart leg) was the pick of their scorers, but star of the night must have been Sean Kirby, keeping his promise of playing the last match in a tutu.

He said at the start of the season that if they won the league, he would dress up for the final game - and he did just that.

ASMs’ Mark Forman (125, 135, 138 and a 16 darter) was the pick for his team.

This year’s surprise package, Highwayman, narrowly went down 7-5 to Ex Service Sports as Lee Dore Snr (4x100, 2x140, 180 and legs in 17 and 18 darts), Wayne Burles (3x100, 121, 140) were on target for the Highwayman.

The Sports had Gary Garton (3x100, 132, 133 and a 19 darter), Brad Martin (4x100, 137, 2x140 and an 18 darter), Mark Gray (3x100, 121, 135, 136, 140), Pete Evans (3x100, 125, 140) and Graham Froud (140, 180) in form.

The in-house derby at the Ex Service between 501s and Cobras saw a landslide 11-1 victory for the 501s.

Ian Dunn (140, 180), Jamie Cooper (5x100, 140, 180 and an 18 dart leg), Carl Parnham (17 and 18 dart legs) and Rick Seaman (5x100, 2x140) threw well for the 501s.

Roy Parnham (129, 133 and a 20 darter) did wel for the Cobra’s.

In a basement battle at the Liberal Club, WMC Aces got their first point of the season following a 6-6 draw against the Liberal Lads.

However, both teams are relegated. Liberal’s Terry Cox threw a 180.

The Division One High Finish went to Mark Forman (143).

Sid Dennis and Sons

Ltd Division Two

Cricket Club stormed to the title with a shock 12-0 victory over the Liberal Us in a winner-takes-a clash.

It was a complicated scenario at the Cricket Club as whoever won would be crowned champions.

A draw would also do for Liberal Club, but whoever missed out on the title knew they would also miss out on promotion due to Welcome Anchors finishing their campaign and already wrapping up the runners-up spot.

Cricket Club had M. Forman (3x100, 125, 131) and Paul Butcher Lucas (3x100, 111, 140) in form while Liberal’s top throwers were Stuart Giles (2x100, 121, 120), George Daly (2x100, 135) and skipper Matt Reeson (3x100, 135, 138).

Vine and Red Arrows shared the points with a 6-6 draw.

Welcome Hillbillies took on Chatsworth Hotel and the home side were in control, leading 4-2 after the singles, despite Charlie Arabin (140, 120 finish) and Mitchell Tipper (121, 140) doing well.

But back came the Chatsworth, winning the first and last doubles to force a 6-6 draw.

The Division Two High Finish was Kieran Steven Emsen (164).

Pro-Am Qualifier

The Skegness Darts League will host its latest Pro-Am Qualifier at the Ex Service Club on Friday night.

The winner will book his place in November’s pairs competition, alongside a professional oche ace.

The event begins at 8pm, with entry cost £2.

Saturday will see the

Money Matches

Saturday sees the Highwayman Money Matches take place, with competitors clashing in a race to six legs for £60.

The line-up will be: Chris Butler v Spencer Davis, Wayne Clarke v Mark Kirby, Darrell Webb v Chris Simpson, Carl Abbiss v Brad Martin, Wayne Burles v Steven Emsen and Mark Gray v Scott Smith.

The first match will be at 8pm.