Turner continues his fine start

Golfer Ashton Turner has continued his fine start to his first full season as a professional.

As well as qualifying to play on the PGA EuroPro tour this season, Alford’s Turner also received seven entries for Challenge Tour events, starting with the Turkish Airlines Open.

He finished the first round tied for second on his way to a final position of 15th.

The 21-year-old then finished in a tie for 12th among a 160-strong field at the Lookers Championship in Northumberland, after consistent rounds of 70, 71 and 69 for a three-under-par total.