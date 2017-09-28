Tuplin books his spot at the Pro-Am finale

Dave Tuplin booked his place at the Skegness Darts League’s Pro-Am final after winning Friday’s last man standing event.

A field of 23 lined up, all hoping to be left at the oche in this knockout competition.

Pulling out number one was Spencer Davis, who beat Stewart Giles in the night’s opening match.

He then edged past Pete Evans before Rick Garner came in at number four and went on an amazing run of 12 wins, beating Scott Smith, Steven Emsen, Eric Hammond, Wez Elston, Craig Right, Nick Casswell, Lee Woods, Rick Seaman, Dan Jackson, Ian Dunn and Dave Kemp, before finding Chris Simpson too strong.

Chris, coming into the fray at number 16, must have fancied his chances, but he ran into an in-form Mark Gray, who then went on a six-match winning run which took him into the final.

However, there he found Dave Tuplin throwing some good darts to beat him and claim his place in the final on November 5, where he will line up in the pairs competition with a pro player.

Dave will also line up in the Ex Service Masters on the same afternoon, where there is a top prize of £150.

The final qualifier will be held on October 13.

The top 16 point scorers will line up and the winner will claim the eighth and final qualifier spot.

These 16 will also line up alongside the qualifiers to form the field for the Ex Service Masters.

Top 16: Scott Smith 40, Rick Garner 17, Pete Evans 14, Chris Fletcher 12, Chris Simpson 11, Christopher Royal 8, Spencer Davis 8, Rick Seaman 7, Wez Elston 7, Eric Hammond 7, Liam Clark 6, Mark Gray 6, Jass Smith 5, Stewart Giles 3, Wayne Burles 3, Mick Jones 3.

The seven qualifiers are Lee Yates, Martin Bell, Wayne Clarke, Tom Atkinson, Mark Forman, Gordon Smith and Tuplin.

The eight pros and their sponsors are: Sam Hewson (AC Engineering), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Scott Waites (Stuart Hodson Tyres), Gary Robson (Home Style Outlet), Kevin Painter (Zorba’s Kebabs Skegness), Darryl Fitton (www.saxby-hotel.co.uk), Colin Lloyd (Fabrique Creations), Tony O’Shea (Seaview Pub Skegness), Referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies).

The first Lowe v Mitchell qualifier will take place at Skegness Liberal Social Club on Sunday, beginning at 1pm.

Entry costs £2 and the qualifiers will play in a team captained by either John Lowe or Scott Mitchell.

Other point scorers will also make the teams in February.

There will be six qualifiers in total, the winners making the teams with the top 12 point scorers also making the teams, with only the best three scores counting.

Those two don’t take part in three qualifiers wouldn’t be eligible to enter via the points system.