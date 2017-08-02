Trio show an Iron will

Three members of Skegness Tri Club saw 11 months of relentless training pay off when they completed the Outlaw Triathlon’s Iron Man event.

The Nottingham-based contest saw Lee St Quinton, Melanie Wheeler and Michyla Clark take on the longest triathlon distance.

The race began at 6am with a 2.4-mile lake swim at Holme Pierrepont, followed by a 112- mile bike leg on a variety of roads.

The bike section ends back at Holme Pierrepont where the competitors’ sore and tired legs still have a marathon to complete.

All three friends started out well on the run, the route passing Nottingham Forest’s stadium and along the River Trent, but Lee, Melanie and Michyla all had to drive themselves on through the pain barrier for the last 10 miles.

Family and friends from the tri club had travelled to Nottingham to show their support - and seeing them cheering and shouting really motivated all of them.

The final 50m of the race is a run along a red carpet, before competitors can collect their Outlaw Medals.

Out of the original 1,500 athletes who entered the race, fewer than 1,100 finished.

Lee clocked 13 hrs 43 mins 47 secs, ahead of Melanie 13 hrs 51 mins 05 secs and Michyla 15 hrs 39 mins 34 secs.