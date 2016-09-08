TRIATHLON: Skegness quartet tackle Austrian Ironman

Four members of Skegness Triathlon Club took on the challenge of the Ironman 70.3 in Zell am See, Austria, and one member tackled the race as part of a relay team.

The friends travelled to Austria five days before the race to enjoy the beautiful scenery and take a look at the course they would be racing on later that week.

On the big day temperatures reached a very hot 35 degrees. Tri club friends and family were able to track each competitor online to follow their progress.

The triathlon started at 11am, Austria time, with a welcome 1.2 mile swim in the cool lake where the water was so clean you could drink it. After completing the swim element it was then a dash to the first transition and locate the right bike and start the 56 mile bike leg.

The mountainous bike course provided stunning views of the Austrian Alps. This was little comfort to the competitors who were really challenged by the climbs and needed great determination to continue through it.

The 13.1 mile run course circumnavigated the lake. Again the scenery was beautiful but with little wind and very hot temperatures it was a mental challenge just as much as physical to carry on.

But carry on they all did, and each one crossed the finish line, a little sunburnt, but very proud and pleased knowing what they had just accomplished.

Results: Lee St Quinton 6:09:18, Matt Wain 6:41:42, Rich Vincent 7:07:04, Michael Irving 7:47:16; Jamie Gordon’s relay team 7:53:21.