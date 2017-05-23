Triathletes take on the big Outlaw challenge

Skegness Tri club members had an early start this week to join 1,500 triathletes in Nottingham for a tough endurance triathlon - covering a distance of more than 70 miles.

The Outlaw event is a 70.3-mile race starting at 6am with a 1.2-mile open water swim at the National Water Sports Centre, followed by a 56-mile bike leg.

The route sends cyclists through scenic villages and main roads on an undulating course which ends back at the water centre ready for the 13.1-mile run.

Athletes are mentally and physically exhausted during the run, but with fantastic support from spectators, family and marshalls, the finish line is a welcome sight.

For club members David Johnson, Ashley Epton and Ryan Johnson, this was their first triathlon at this distance.

For other members it was a chance to get a personal best time after training hard through the winter months.

Skeg Tri club also had two relay teams completing the event.

Individual Results: Lee St Quinton 5:24.34, Ashley Epton 5:26.18, Matt Wain 5:30.19, Michael Irving 5:56.01, Ryan Johnson 6:04.44, David Johnson 6:18.00.

Team results: Melanie, Alan and Pete 5:03.38, Claire and Michyla 6:18.45.

Another member of Skeg Tri club was competing at this event in preparation for representing GB in Denmark in a few weeks. Chris Reader finished the race in 4:41.36.

Also racing this weekend at the National Water Sports Centre was Mitchell Clark.

He competed in the sprint open water triathlon on Saturday. The swim was 750m followed by 20km bike around the lake and a 5km run.

Mitchell finished the event in 1:18.28.