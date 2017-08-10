Triathletes take on big London challenge

Have your say

Skegness Tri Club members travelled to the Excel Centre in London to take part in the world’s biggest triathlon event.

The London Triathlon was celebrating its 21st anniversary and different distance events were held over the whole weekend.

Jay Harding (right).

The Skegness club’s David Johnson, Matt Wain and Michael Irving were all taking part in the Olympic Plus distance and had an early start time for their race.

So after a very early alarm call they gathered in the Excel centre, wetsuits on ready to start.

The swim was open water in the docks and was a one-lap swim totaling 1,500m.

This was followed by a quick run to the transition area to find the bikes amongst hundreds of others.

The bike leg was on closed roads through the city centre to Westminster, with some fantastic city skyline views to look at.

The bike leg covered 56 miles on a technical course with some tight turns.

With the bike leg complete, the three-lap run totals six miles along the side of the docks where the support from spectators was great.

The finish line was in the Excel Centre, where the atmosphere was electric.

Matt clocked 3 hrs 48 mins 15 secs to finish second in his age category.

Michael finished in 3 hrs 51 mins and David in 4 hrs 08 mins.

Jay Harding competed at the sprint distance, which comprised a 750m open water swim, 13-mile bike leg and three-mile run.

He crossed the line in 1 hr 52 mins 40 secs.