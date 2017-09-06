Triathletes tackle the challenge at Louth

Skegness Tri Club members were in action at this weekend’s Louth Triathlon.

More than 300 competitors took part in the challenging event.

The triathlon was based at the Meridian Leisure Centre with GB athletes amongst the competitors.

The sprint distance race starts with a 400m pool swim, followed by a dash to the transition area to find your bike.

Once found there was a long run to the bike mount line and then onto a 14-mile ride through the beautiful Lincolnshire countryside.

Windy conditions made the ride challenging but the support from marshals encouraged riders to keep their pace up.

Back to transition, athletes then had a quick shoe change for the 3.1-mile run.

The route was a two-loop run into Louth and back to the Meridian Centre.

Race organisers SBR also hosted an Aquathon which comprised of a 400m swim and 3.1-mile run.

Skeg Tri Club’s Sandra Watson completed her first triathlon, Michael Clark was second in the Aquathon, Russell Parker finished third in his age group and John Irving finishing fourth in his age group.

Triathlon Results: Chris Reader 1:07.45, Russell Parker 1:13.43, Ashley Epton 1:14.26, Pete Nicholls 1:16.36, Ryan Epton 1:18.15, David Johnson 1:19.03, Mark Smith 1:23.34, John Irving 1:23.43, Michyla Clark 1:31.58, David Freeman 1:33.14, Melanie Wheeler 1:36.26, Sandra Watson 1:42.21, Jay Harding 1:44.04.

Aquathon results: Michael Clark 50:45.