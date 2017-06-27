Tri Club bust moves

Skegness Tri Club members competed in the Dambusters event at Rutland Water.

A mass open swim at 7am kicked off proceedings at the popular event, which was established in 2002.

The race is Olympic distance, starting with a 1,500m swim in the reservoir, including a 42km bike leg best described as undulating and a ending with a 10km run.

Plenty of spectators added to the party atmosphere at the finish line.

It was an eventful race for the club members with incidents such as concussion during the swim, wrong turn on the bike course and falling off bikes.

Results: Russ Parker 2.31, Lee St Quinton 2.39, Pete Nicholls 2.40, Ash Epton 2.49, Melanie Wheeler 3.04, Hayley Smith 3.17.

The Woodhall Spa Triathlon saw 10 club members race this popular event.

The sprint distance triathlon had 850 competitors.

It’s ideal for novices and seasoned triathletes aiming for personal best times.

The 400m swim is in the outdoor pool at Jubilee Park.

This is followed by a 24km bike leg on quiet country roads and a 5km run.

Results: Alan Wheeler 1:10, Pete Nicholls 1:16.08, Matt Wain 1:16.54, Michael Irving 1:19, David Johnson 1:24, Mark Smith 1:27, John Irving 1:30, Michael Pell 1:33, David Freeman 1:35, Amber Spiers 1:38.