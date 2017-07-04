Tri challenge for Reader

Norfolk’s Holkham Hall was the beautiful venue for an endurance triathlon race at the weekend.

The race attracted more than 1,500 athletes, and among them was Skegness Tri Club member and GB athlete Chris Reader.

The distance was a total of 70.3 miles.

The 1.2 mile-swim was in open water in one of the lakes in the grounds.

Then after a quick transition time of only 2.26 mins, Chris was out of his wetsuit and wearing his bike helmet and ready to start the 56-mile bike leg.

Windy conditions made it a tough ride, but Chris is used to having to push himself in these conditions.

Another quick transition off the bike saw Chris (pictured) with just the 13.1-mile run to complete.

The run course is hilly and covers different terrain.

Chris crossed the finish line in a time of 4 hrs 48 mins 27 secs.