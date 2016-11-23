Tri ace Reader earns a Great Britain call

Following fantastic finish times and race positions for his age group at long distance events this year, Chris Reader has been called up to represent Great Britain in a 70.3 triathlon.

The Skegness Tri Club member will represent his country at Herning in Denmark on June 10 next year.

This is a huge achievement and has only been realised by Chris’ hard, relentless training over the past few years.

Chris’ partner Lucy and his coach Emma Marshall-Telfer have travelled to support Chris at many races this year.

Other members of Skeg Tri battled with the wind, rain and cold temperatures to attend races near and far.

Pete Nicholls, Lee St Quinton, Amber Spiers and Melanie Wheeler took part in the Skegness 10k road race.

The event was sold out again and had plenty of local support.

David Johnson, Alan Wheeler, Claire Draper and Russell Parker took part in this weeks cross country run in Boston.

The run distance was just under 10k.

The course was very tough, undulating with water obstacles and plenty of mud to get through.

Sarah Shuttleworth and Rich Vincent took part in the annual Lunacy run, held near Grimsby.

Very cold weather conditions made the race extremely tough.

The race is full of obstacles which you have to go through, over and under to finish the 10k route.

Waist deep water, muddy hills and rope nets to crawl under make the race very challenging but great fun.

Both finished, cold but smiling.

Mitchell Clark and John Caborn travelled to London to take part in a duathlon.

Based at the Olympic Park the distances were a two-mile run, 10-mile bike ride and one-mile run to finish.

Cold strong winds made the bike leg tough going and 100 competitors did not start the race due to the very challenging weather conditions.

Both Mitchell and John finished with great results.