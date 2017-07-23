Top bowlers see action in Skegness

The top outdoor bowls competitors from across the country came to Skegness for the annual EBA Bowls Tournament last week.

The competition, hosted by Magna Vitae, was held at Skegness North Greens on North Parade.

Local participants were joined by challengers from as far afield as Buckinghamshire and Cambridgshire to contest in categories including Ladies’ Pairs, Ladies’ Singles, Mixed Pairs, Gents’ Pairs and Gents’ Singles.

Event organiser David Willoughby said: “We have once again been very impressed by the number of competitors and standard of play at this year’s EBA Bowls Tournament.

“We would like to thank Butlins and Skegness East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECHWA) for sponsoring two of the categories in the tournament.

“We would also, as ever like to thank the players themselves for turning out to compete in this event.”

The tournament was followed by a presentation which saw winners and runners-up presented awards by the Chairman of SECWHA Bill Hutchinson.

Results: Ladies’ Pairs: winners – Ms Philpott (Spalding) and Mrs Deaton (Spalding), runners-up – Mrs Tyers (Clipstone) and Mrs Watson (Sutton in Ashfield); Ladies’ Singles: winner – Mrs Tyers (Clipstone), runner-up – Mrs Carlton (Melton Mowbray); Mixed Pairs: winners – Mrs Wright (Selston) and Mr Shepperson (Alfreton), runners-up – Mrs Redford (Mansfield) and Mr Jarvis (Mansfield); Gents’ Pairs - winners – Mr Hudson (Skegness) and Mr Wiseman (Ripley), runners-up – Mr Shepperson (Alfreton) and Mr Greaves (Alfreton); Gents’ Singles: winners – Mr Hudson (Skegness); runners-up – Mr Shepperson (Alfreton).