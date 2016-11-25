Tom Jarvis falls in Swedish Open group stages

Skegness teenager Tom Jarvis toppled a higher-ranked player as he competed with the world’s elite table tennis players last week.

Jarvis enjoyed early success at the Swedish Open, but was unable to advance from the group stage of one of the strongest fields of the World Tour circuit.

The 16-year-old, who is now based full-time in Sweden, overcame Miad Lotfijanabadi, of Iran, ranked 60 places higher at number 322 in the world, 4-3 (12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 5-11, 11-5).

However, he was beaten 4-1 (11-7, 11-9, 11-4, 11-5, 11-4) by world number 87 Mizuki Oikawa, of Japan, in his other group match and was eliminated.

Jarvis also had a tough time in the under-21 men’s singles qualifying group.

He lost both of his matches 3-1 to world number 401 Martin Khatchanov, of the Netherlands, and world number 187 Brian Afanador, from Puerto Rico.

In the men’s doubles, Jarvis and partner David McBeath got through the first round with a walkover, but were then beaten in the second preliminary round 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-8) by Germany’s Ruwen Filus and Ricardo Walther.