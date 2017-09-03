Time for badminton

The Skegness Badminton Club will be starting their new season on September 7.

The club has been going for more than 30 years and has a current membership of around 30 people of all ages and abilities, from beginners to experienced players.

They play at the Skegness Grammar school every Thursday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and new members are always welcome.

It is a friendly club with the emphasis on social badminton.

Members are encouraged to come down, be active, and have an enjoyable time.

For those looking for a more competitive game there are teams that play in the local leagues.

The club also has social nights.

If you want to get some exercise , have fun and make new friends then contact Julie Reddish on 07747 440112, Angela Hill on 01754 611513 or log on to www.skegnessbadmintonclub.co.uk for more details.