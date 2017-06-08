Three’s not always a crowd at the oche

It was trebles action for the Skegness Darts League at the Ex Service Club this Friday.

Numbers were low with just 11 trios competing, with six of those coming from three teams.

The preliminary round saw Stuart Hodson, Mark Simpson and Andrew Cooper take on Stuart Corsen, Roy Parnham and Ray Bettison, and it was the latter trio which gained a narrow 2-1 victory.

Paul Tuplin, Nick Casswell and Richard Jackson were pipped at the post by Gary Garton, Mark Gray and Pete Evans and, in the final preliminary match, Gordon Smith, Chris Fletcher and Ian Dunn got the better of Matt Reeson, Eric Hammond and Stuart Corsen.

In the quarter-finals, Wayne Burles, Dave Brewin and Pete Sharp were too strong for Spencer Davis, Dave Redding and Mick Seagers.

Their opponents in the semi-final were Shaun Drury, Martin Bell and Lee Yates, who came back from 1-0 down to defeat teammates David Tuplin, Jim Wilson and Mark Forman, Mark checking out on 132 with two bulls and double 16.

Shaun, Lee and Martin had a fantastic 24-dart 701 leg to win the match.

In a cracking semi final,Wayne, Dave and Pete caused a huge upset by beating the much-fancied ASMs trio.

The other half of the draw saw Stuart Corsen, Roy Parnham and Ray Bettison book their semi spot with a close 2-1 win over Rick Seaman, Jamie Cooper and Lee Woods.

The remaining quarter-final pitted Chris Fletcher, Gordon Smith and Ian Dunn against Gary Garton, Mark Gray and Pete Evans.

After being locked at 1-1, Gary’s injured back almost made the trio forfeit the match.

But he decided to continue and his team promptly won the match 2-1 to move into the semis, where Gary’s back deteriorated to the degree that he couldn’t continue, so had to withdraw from the competition.

Stuart, Roy and Ray were gifted a victory to progress to the final, and in a match that swung both ways it was to be the threesome of Wayne, Dave and Pete which wrapped up a 2-1 win.

All six finalists will play against Lisa Ashton on presentation night at the WMC on June 23.

Friday will see the doubles competition hosted by the Liberal Club.

Teams can register at 8pm, with action beginning at 8.30pm.

Entry costs £2 per pair.

The singles will take place June 16 at Seaview Pub with presentation night the following week.