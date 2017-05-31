Three medals and two PBs for Rebecca

Skegness Coasters members were out and about this week, facing the searing heat and sunshine to compete in various races.

The Liverpool Rock & Roll Series was attended by Rachel Shinn and Rebecca Porter.

Rachel took part in the 5k race on Saturday along with Rebecca, who also competed in the half marathon the following day.

Rachel finished the 5k in a respectable 34.42 and Rebecca finished in 34.55, which was a new personal best for her.

Rebecca (pictured) then took on her second race of the weekend on the Sunday, finishing her very first half marathon in 2:56.36.

She received medals for each event and an extra medal for competing in both.

She said of the half marathon: “Even though it was tough at times, I enjoyed it so much.”

Carl Clark took part in the Nottingham 10k on Sunday, clocking a commendable time of 47.01.

He finished in 315th place out of 2,249 finishers, 53rd in his age category.

Last Wednesday evening saw Coasters turn out for the Covenham 10k, which is part of the local Summer Series race league.

Organised by Cleethorpes AC, this is a flat two-lap course on the roads alongside the Covenham reservoir.

Mark Harvey was first in for the Coasters, finishing in eighth place overall with a time of 39.19.

Neil Mitchell came in 15th place with 40.49 and Janet Harmston finished in 53.42.

Pictured is Rebecca Porter with her three medals..