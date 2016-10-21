There’s nothing Gruesome about the times

The annual Gruesome Twosome event - a challenging race for even the most seasoned of runners - saw Skegness Coasters put themselves through their paces.

With 10K or half marathon distances to choose from, the race takes participants, running in pairs, through a variety of stimulating terrain.

Each finisher receives the infamous Gruesome beanie hat.

Coaster times: 10K - David Young & Rochelle Hawksley 59:19, Andy Wilkinson & Helen Kennedy 1:06:17, Elly Rutherford & Rebecca Sylvester 1:23:46; Half marathon - Katie Moore & Michael Hawkesford 2:27:30, Debbie Cussons & Julie Hawkesford 2:29:40, Phaedra Bryant & David Freeman 2:30:17, Sue Smith & Alison Emerson 2:38:59, Paul Emerson & Neil Emerson (Grantham RC) 2:54:48.

Competitor Julie Hawkesford said: “I have taken part in every Gruesome half since it started five years ago and I intend to continue.

“The organisers and marshals are fantastic, and there is always funny banter with other runners around the course.

“It is tough, with a bit of everything thrown at you, mud, wet grass, road, hills, downhills and fallen trees.

“The best bit is having your Gruesome partner to support you on the way round.”

Alison Emerson stated: “It was my first Gruesome Twosome - it was a tough course with lots of hills and varied terrain, but very well marshalled and it was great to see so many Skegness Coasters there.”

Carole Tumber took part in the Cambridge Town and Gown 10K on Sunday.

The route loops around Cambridge City Centre before stretching along the beautiful River Cam.

Carole finished in a great time of 1 hr, 1 min and 37 secs.

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities.

The group meets every Tuesday at The Welcome Inn at 6.30pm.