The Open will have to wait for now

Professional golfer Ashton Turner suffered disappointment in his bid to make his debut at The Open Championship.

Three spots at golf’s third major of the year were up for grabs at final qualifying at Notts Hollinwell, played over two rounds last week.

But a six-over par opening round effectively ended the Alford-based Kenwick Park golfer’s hopes.

Turner started badly with a double-bogey six at the second hole, bur birdied the fifth and sixth to reach the turn at level par.

But a triple-bogey seven at the 12th sparked a disastrous back nine, with a second double-bogey at 15 and further bogey at the 16th to card a round of 78 and trail the leaders by 11 strokes.

Things improved in round two with a level-par 72 as birdies at six, eight and 17 were handed back with dropped shots at two, 15 and 18 for an aggregate total of six-over and a tie for 48th.

Englishmen Mark Foster and Joe Dean both carded 10 under to qualify, while seven-under was good enough to send Laurie Canter to Royal Birkdale.