The Notfast Coasters clock strong times

Skegness Coasters’ Martin Jessop and Les Arrowsmith ran Newark’s Notfast 10K.

The route, which starts and finishes at Newark Football Club, takes in Kelham, South Muskham, Little Carlton, Derdale Hill and a section of it runs alongside the River Trent.

Martin commented that it was ‘a great race, but very hot’.

Martin finished in 51 mins and 27 secs while Les clocked 1 hr 19 mins and 28 secs.

On the same Sunday, four Coasters took on the Spilsby 6, a six-mile undulating route.

The event is run as part of the Spilsby Show.

Carl Clark finished in 48 mins 18 secs and Janet Harmston in 49 mins 58 secs.

Helen Kennedy crossed nthe line in 59 mins 25 secs and Debbie Galloway in 1 hr 03 mins.

In the Summer Series, Janet Harmston ran the Croxby Crawl two-lapper (8.88 miles) in 1 hr 21 mins 04 secs.

Last Wedneday Janet also ran Louth’s Wolds Dash (7.43 miles) in 1 hr 06 mins 35 secs.

The Skegness 10K is now open for entries.

This year’s race will take place on Sunday, November 19.

It will raise funds for RNLI Skegness.

For more information, visit www.skegness10k.com.

Organisers are in need of marshals on the route and volunteers at race HQ.

Anyone interested is also asked to visit the website.

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at 6.30pm at The Welcome Inn, Skegness.