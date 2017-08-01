The Money Matches see battle for cash

Have your say

The darts Money Matches returned to the Highwayman on Saturday night.

Oche aces from the Skegness area meet in singles competition, with each match winner taking £60.

First up was Jamie Cooper and Chris Fletcher, the latter wining 5-2 as he hit four tons and two 140 to Jamie’s six tons and two 140s.

Another 5-2 score saw Wayne Clarke beating Lee Yates.

Wayne hit 5x100 and six scores of 121 or better.

Scott Smith took on Chris Simpson in a very entertaining game.

Hitting 7x100, 140, 180 and two cracking finishes of 110 and 116, it was Scott who won 5-0 with the night’s highest average of 26.09.

Chris hit 4x100, 3x140.

Wayne Burles was next up against Spencer Davis.

Wayne hit four tons 2x140 and took the opening leg, but Spencer powered home 5-1 with highlights including 5x100, 3x140.

The final match of the night saw Christopher Royal taking on Sam Hewson in atense and edgy game.

Sam hit six tons, 4x140 and won 5-2. Christoper threw 4x100, 2x140.

Scott won the bottle of Cava for the highest finish and promptly gave it to Christopher to help him celebrate the arrival of twins on Wednesday.

Future events include the latest Pro-Am Qualifier at the Ex Service on August 18 and a double header with pro Jamie Caven the following day at the Seaview pub and Highwayman.

Tickets cost £4 and include a game against Jamie, transport between the two pubs and a buffet at Highwayman, with a disco to follow.

On Sunday, August 20 there will be exhibitions at the Smugglers Inn and The Grange at Chapel St Leonards, where entry to both is free.