The Matadors show they mean business

The top two teams met in the Skegness Darts League - with the Ex Service Matadors showing they mean business.

Gordon McQuillan (4x100, 2x140) won the first singles for the Liberal Lads, but this turned out to be their only victory as the Matadors registered an impressive 9-1 win.

Rob Smith (4x100, 140, 112 finish and a 15 dart doubles leg with partner Sam Hewson), Sam Hewson (4x100, 115, 121, 140 2x180 and legs in 17 and 20 darts), Charlie Kemp (7x100, 110, 135, 140 and a pair of 20 dart legs) and Mark Thompson (5x100, 117, 123, and a 17 darter) helped lay down an early marker for the Matadors.

For the Liberal Lads, Paul Gelder (3x100, 2x121, 2x135 and 180) also threw well.

The Highwayman moved into second spot with an 8-2 win over Railroad, proving they can win by a score other than 6-4.

Ex Service 501s are now third following a crushing 9-1 win over stablemates Ex Service Spitfires.

Chris Fletcher (3x100, 121, 126, 137, 2x140), Gordon Smith (5x100, 2x140, and legs in 19 and 20 darts), Pete Evans (6x100, 140) and Ian Dunn (125, 126, 110 finish) were all on target for the 501s, while pick of the scorers for the Spitfires were Lee Woods (2x100, 140, 180), Rick Seaman (4x100, 130, 140) and Chris Butler (2x100, 137, 2x140).

The Ex Service Sports had a close game at home to Rise of ASMs. The two sides shared the opening set of singles 2-2 and won a pairs apiece.

Gary Garton (7x100, 2x121, 125, 140) won the first of the final singles round with an 18 darter to go with his 18 and 20 dart legs from earlier to give the home side a slight advantage.

But David Tuplin (3x100, 2x140 and two 18 dart legs) and Shaun Drury (5x100, 111, 121 and 140) won their singles to swing the game in the ASMs’ favour.

Then up stepped Mark Gray (6x100, 123, 2x125, 126, 135, 140) for the Sports to win his game and force a draw in a very entertaining game.

Seaview Raiders went down 1-9 to Red Lion.

The Lion had Chris Simpson (6x100,116, 140), Scott Smith (5x100, 116, 2x140) Liam Clark (3x100, 121, 125) on the scoresheet, while Seaview’s Steve Gillings added a maximum.

WMC Amigos, winless and rooted at the foot of the table, were away at Liberal Us and looking to be heading for victory as they lead 5-3 with help from Spencer Davis (2x100, 125, 2x140 and a 17 dart leg) and Steve Chapman (180).

However, Matt Reeson (3x100, 140) and Stewart Giles (2x100, 2x121 125, 140) won the last two singles to gain a 5-5 draw.

James Jenkins (3x100, 126, 127) was also on the sheet for the Liberal.

Upcoming events include the next Pro-Am Qualifier at the Ex Service on Friday, August 18.

The following day there will be a two-pub tour with league favourite Jamie Caven.

The action begins at the Seaview at 1pm before moving on to the Highwayman from 5pm.

Tickets are priced at £4, and include a game against the pro, transport between the two pubs and a buffet at the Highwayman before the evening ends with a disco.

Sunday, August 20 will see attention turn to Chapel St Leonards.

The Smugglers (1-4pm) will host the action before the Grange (5-8pm) takes over.

For details and tickets, call 07789 405 588.