The marathon men

Fresh from finishing fourth in the Lincoln Half Marathon, Mark Sands took to the roads in Leicester for their highly-competitive marathon.

The temperature was perfect at around 10 degrees, with occasional drizzle which was very welcoming.

The course started in Victoria Park and the route took in some of the nearby villages.

Mark was running with fellow Skegness & District Running Club member Alan Wheeler, and both ran superb races with Mark finishing in seventh place in 2.50.55 and Alan in 32nd in 3.02.19.

“It felt good, temperature was right and I’ve finished in the top 10 with no after race niggles at all. I’m very happy with that,” Mark said.

In the Half marathon, William Kelly finished in 1.43.52, knocking a massive 4 mins 30 secs off his previous best time.

Skegness & District Running Club members have been clocking up the miles again.

Barry and Janet Norton travelled to Palma, Majorca and competed in the local 10k race wearing the club’s black and orange vests.

It was a very warm, muggy day but both had an excellent run, with Barry finishing in just over 68 minutes and Janet in 73 minutes.

A little closer to home saw the first running of the Gruesome Twosome 10k pairs race, which started in Swallow, near Caistor.

Martin Chapman and Helen Nelson finished in a time of 1.04.42.

Next back were Sarah Burton and Samantha Cross in 1.11.46 with Kirsty Dove-Taylor and Kerry Bennett coming home in 1.28.00.

There was also a half marathon section which saw Mark Sands and Robert Cross back in 1.42.39, finishing 19th in their category.

John Burton finished in 1.55.43 with running partner Peter Wass and, for the ladies, Helena Shelton and Jo Dembrey completed the course in 2.48.02

The Aldi Manchester Half Marathon saw Helen Blair and Ian Russell battle through a field of nearly 10,000 runners to record impressive times.

Ian came home in 1.38.52 and Helen ran a super 1.45.12 and finished 59th in her age category.

The Spires and Steeples Challenge from Lincoln to Sleaford saw club runners Emma Marshall-Telfer, Clif Abbott, Sarah Coupland and Mark Lyon complete the muddy marathon.