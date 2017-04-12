The Brighton buzz greets Martin at the end of the race

Skegness Coaster Martin Ross travelled to Brighton to compete in the town’s marathon.

The route winds through the city streets before finishing up on the spectacular Brighton seafront, which is renowned for its buzzing atmosphere and roaring crowd support.

Martin completed the race in 4:19 despite the extremely hot weather.

Sue Smith fancied a race further afield and opted for the Zurich Marathon.

The event is a fantastic backdrop for Zurich’s charming old town, the elegant Bahnhofstrasse and the beautiful Lake Zurich.

Sue commented: “I would run it again, but temperatures (highs of 25 degrees and no breeze) were not ideal for running.”

Sue clocked 4:18.

The Tealby Trail Challenge was attended by four Coasters on Sunday.

The nine-mile race was organised by Wolds Veteran Runner’s Club and raised money for the Air Ambulance.

Neil Stocks, Ben Peel, Jackie Rhodes, Carole Tumber enjoyed the race.

