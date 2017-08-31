The 501s edge past their Liberal rivals

Skegness Darts League action resumed this week, with Ex Service 501s taking on Liberal Lads, with both teams up there in the mix at the top.

The 501s led 3-1 after the opening singles, with Ian Dunn (100, 113, 121 and a 19 darter) the pick for them, and Paul Gelder (8x100, 2x123, 140 and a 19 darter) getting the Liberal singles win.

Both the pairs were shared going into the final singles, with the 501s leading 4-2.

Two cracking singles matches followed, with Liberal’s Gordon Mcquillan (4x100, 110, 135, 137, 140) just getting the better of Chris Fletcher (5x100, 3x140) to make it 4-3 to 501s.

Liberal captain Eric Hammond was finding treble 20 well , hitting scores 100, 2x121, 138 and countless 80s, narrowly missing out to 501s’ Pete Evans (2x100, 2x121, 140 and 86 checkout).

This gave the 501s that two-point cushion again before Paul Gelder beat Ian Dunn to leave it 5-4 to the 501s. It was Gordon Smith (7x100, 105, 125, 134, 2x140) who was the hero, winning his game and the match for the home side 6-4.

Liberal Lads’ Terry Cox (100, 120, 125, 2x140) couldnt find the doubles, trying some new darts.

The Red Lion couldn’t field a team so conceded their match 3-7 to the Ex Service Matadors, which oddly enough is the Matadors’ worst result so far.

Ex Service Sports took on Seaview Raiders, and despite Steve Gillings winning all his games, it was the Sports who ran out 7-3 winners.

They were helped along by Brad Martin (5x100, 137, 2x140 and 2x180, also going out in 19 darts), Mark Gray (100, 2x140 and an 18 dart leg) and Gary Garton (3x100, 121, 123, 125, 136, 140, and a 19 darter).

Steven Emsen hit a 125 and 97 finish for the Raiders.

Highwayman took on Ex Service Spitfires in another high-scoring game.

The Highwayman ran out 8-2 winners with Lee Dore Snr (100, 134, 140 2x180 and 16 and 17 dart legs), Dave Brewin (8x100, 121, 123, 140), Wayne Burles (6x100, 140) and Wayne Clarke (3x100, 125, 108 finish) doing well.

Spitfires had a whole host of high scores as Lee Woods (3x100, 118, 139 180), who still ended up losing all his games, was the pick of his team’s players.

Railroad Cobras versus WMC Amigo’s was another close game.

Taking the opening set of singles 3-1 was the Amigos with Steve Chapman (2x100, 119, 140, 160), Mick Jones (2x100, 120, 140) and Spencer Davies (2x100, 117 finish) heading the scoring.

The Cobras then took both the doubles to level the match, with Stuart Corsen (2x100, 138, 140) and Tony Warry (114, 133, 95 finish) making it 3-3, with the final set of singles remaining.

The result went all the way to the wire, as wins for Spencer Davies and Mick Jones left the Amigos 5-4 up and looking for a win, only to see Stuart Corsen win the last one for a 5-5 draw.

This result lifts the Cobras off the foot of the table, replaced by Spitfires.

Liberal Us were beaten 9-1 by Rise of ASMs.

The league’s AGM will take place on Friday, September 8 at the WMC in the kids’ room at 7.15pm.