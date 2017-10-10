Teen Jarvis claims major table tennis scalp

Table tennis ace Tom Jarvis defeated a player ranked more than 100 places above him in the world when he competed at the Polish Open.

The 17-year-old, from Skegness, overcame Felipe Olivares of Chile, the world No 235, 4-2 (11-8, 5-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7) in the group stages.

However, defeat to Konrad Kulpa of the host nation meant Jarvis, ranked No 348, was unable to qualify for the knockout stages.

In the under 21 singles, Jarvis started with a good 3-2 (11-9, 11-5, 11-13, 4-11, 12-10) victory over Malte Moregard of Sweden in the last 64.

But he was beaten 3-1 (11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 11-2) by Ng Pak Ham of Hong Kong in the next round.

Jarvis teamed up with English number two Liam Pitchford in the doubles and they beat pairs from Belarus and Saudi Arabia in the preliminary rounds to reach the main draw.

However, they ran into top seeds Jiang Tianyi and Lam Siu Hang of Hong Kong in the last 16 and were beaten 3-1 (11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7).