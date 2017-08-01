Tammy completes an ultra marathon

Have your say

Skegnes and District Running Club’s Tammy Rainbow completed the gruelling Lakeland 50 ultra marathon on Saturday.

After seven months of hard training, she overcame the biggest challenge of her life, finishing the 50-mile event in 13 hrs 27 mins.

SADRC members at Grimsby.

“I’m so happy to say that I completed the Lakeland 50,” Tammy said. “Running down into Coniston and seeing Chris (husband) and the kids waiting to run the last bit into the finish was very emotional.

“I can honestly say that this race tested me to my limits and I know that once is enough for me, I will never ever run that kind of event ever again.

“I’m a Lincs runner and I like it that we don’t have mountains.”

SADRC had 37 members take on the Grimsby 10k amidst a carnival atmosphere.

Mark Sands took sixth place and first place in the M45-49 category in a time of 33 mins 24 secs.

Second home for the club was Mark Lyon (41.18), closely followed by William Kelly (41.31 PB).

First back for the ladies was Emma Marshall-Telfer, who also claimed first place in the F45-49 category with a personal best 42.46.

Several other members celebrated personal best times on the course, including Martin Chapman (44.52) and Natalie Mitchell (55.25).

Saturday’s 10-mile Heckington Road Race saw Ian Russell (1:14.35), Nathan Saw (1:19.38), Leanne Rickett(1:20.29, first FV35, 10th overall) among the finishers.

Cheryl Pawson completed the St Neots 10k in 1:01.07 on Sunday.

Last Wednesday evening saw the club host the second race of the Bolingbroke Breaker series, seeing 50 runners take on the eight-mile course around the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Mark Sands was first (45.54) with Paul Jackson second (49.26).

Second lady home was Sarah Coupland (1:09.33).

The next Breaker is the 10k race on August 23 (7.15pm).

Entry is £3 on the night.

For details see www.sadrc.co.uk