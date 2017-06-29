Taking on the World Champ

The Skegness Darts League’s Presentation Night saw reigning BDO World Champion Lisa Ashton in attendance at the Working Men’s Club.

The three-time champ took on a number of league players, and first up was Kristian Thein.

Lisa hit her first maximum of the night against him in the very first leg of the exhibition.

The first player to beat her was Rick Seaman, but Lisa went from strength to strength as she hit another maximum against Alistair Ainsworth.

The final three games of the evening were something else.

Wayne Burles hit the first maximum against Lisa and checked out in 16 darts.

Next up was Sam Hewson, who won a best-of-three contest 2-1.

The final match-up of the evening was singles champion Mark Forman playing another best-of-three.

He beat Lisa 2-1, hitting a maximum and legs in 16 and 17 darts.

Award winners were: Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division One - champions Seaview Next Tuesday, runners-up Rise of Asms; Division Two - champions Cricket Club, runners-up Welcome Anchors; Knockout Cup - winners Rise of Asms, runners-up Seaview Next Tuesday; Trebles - winners Wayne Burles, Dave Brewin, Pete Sharpe, runners-up Stu Corsen, Ray Bettison, Roy Parnham; Doubles - winners Mark Thompson, Sam Hewson, runners-up David Tuplin, Roy Parnham; Singles - winner Mark Forman, runner-up Mark Gray; High Finishes - Division One Mark Forman 143, Division Two Kieran Steven Emsen 164.

The next Pro-Am Qualifier will be held on Friday at the Ex Service Club.

Players can register from 8pm, with entry costing £2.

The winner will go on to play with one of the eight pros on November 5 and will also qualify for the Ex Service Masters in the afternoon of the same day, with a winners’ purse of £150.

The summer league starts on July 7 and all pubs, and captains have been given fixture’s and result sheets.