Swimming club seek a new head coach

Skegness ASC are on the lookout for a new head coach.

Charles Rogers, who currently holds the position, has decided to retire after more than 50 years involved with the sport.

he believed it is time to hand the reins over to a younger person with fresh ideas and energy during the next 12 months.

This means the club are now searching for someone who has the same passion for swimming as the current members do, and who would like to take it to the next level.

Anyone interested in the role should have a level two coaching qualification, working towards level three, plus be able to travel for weekend competitions.

A passion for the sport and for the children to reach their best ability, whilst keeping the younger ones enthused if they are not ready to compete, is also integral.

The club has more than 40 members aged from seven to 16 with several at county standard and looking to push further.

At the present this is a volunteering role with expenses paid, but a small salary could be negotiated for the right person.

The club - in its 10th year since reforming - trains at the Embassy Pool on a Monday, Thursday and Friday (6pm-8pm) and on a Sunday (3pm-4pm).

The club makes a special point of including all swimming abilities, the only criteria set is that anyone joining in must be able to swim 50m unaided.

For further details contact Helen Banham on 07969 398617