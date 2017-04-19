Swimmers show their charitable side in relay event

Skegness Swimming Club have raised £686.50 by taking part in the Rotary Swimathon, organised by the Rotary Club of Skegness.

The club entered four teams of four swimmers and completed over 400 lengths during the one-hour relay swim.

The club presented the cheque to Phil Morley and Duncan Moffatt at a training session, and were thanked for their generous donation and hard work.

The swimmers were rewarded with the Junior Trophy for the most lengths swam.

More than 90 people in 16 teams took part in the challenge to raise money for at least six defibrillators in Skegness, and to send money to the Rotary Foundation, to help towards the eradication of polio worldwide.

All money raised will be doubled by the Bill Gates Foundation, and with a donation from the Rotary Foundation, this considerable sum will buy at least 15 Defibrillators for Skegness.