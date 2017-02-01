Sweet 15 for the Folksworth four

Four members of Skegness & District Running Club took on the Folksworth 15 - and returned with three personal bests.

This 15-mile race is in its 28th year.

The route takes in some great scenery over two laps of an undulating course, all on country roads.

With three fairly steep hills on each lap the course is testing, yet the hills do not deter runners returning year after year to take part.

The Folksworth 15 has become an annual race fixture for many runners and is a great training race in preparation for one of the many spring marathons.

The Skegness runners put in a very solid performance.

First home for the club was Emma Marshall-Telfer in 1:53.02, and she was third in her age group.

Next back was Pete Pocklington in 1:57:50, 29th in his category, closely followed by Leanne Rickett in 1:57:51, sixth in her age group.

In his longest run since taking a year out, Roberto Rocci clocked 2:45:02 and a creditable 47th in his age group.

With Roberto, Leanne and Emma all recording PB times at this distance it was a very successful outing for the club.

Skegness & District train in the evenings at Spilsby on Tuesdays, Boston on Thursdays and Skegness on Fridays.