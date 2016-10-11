Super staff pedal to victory

Staff at Nottingham Building Society in Skegness raised more than £340 for a good cause on a 300-mile sponsored bike ride.

The team covered the distance in relays over a week, with help from Skegness fitness centre Fresh Fitness.

The effort was in aid of former Skegness Grammar School pupil, SportsAid star and member of team GB in the Rio Paralympic games, 16-year-old table tennis star Tom Jarvis.

SportsAid is a charity which provides funding and recognition for the sports stars of tomorrow, like Tom.

Money was raised in order to contribute towards Tom’s training expenses, and to help with the cost of worldwide travel for attending competitions.

The money collected from the sponsored bike ride was added to the amount raised for Tom so far, with the grand total standing at over £1,000.

Nottingham Building Society is a regional branch offering a broad range of services.