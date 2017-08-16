Stephen passes his ultra test

Have your say

Skegness and District Running Club were represented from 5k right through to ultra marathon distance at the weekend.

At Boston’s Parkrun at the Witham Way Country Park, Mark Sands entered the finishing chute first in a blistering time of 16.54 over the 5k distance.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Stephen Bark completed his first ultra distance of 33.5 miles, including almost 7,000ft of climb at the Tour of Bradwell (long tour) in the Peak District.

Stephen was pleased to finish in 21st position out of 115 runners in a time of 6:42.08.

On Sunday the club was represented at 10k distance by Richard Barnett and Rachel Lear in Darlington.

Richard posted a new personal best time of 53.55 and Rachel completed the course in 58.55.

Thirteen Skegness and District Running Club Members met at the Sconce and Devon Park to take on The Eden Hall Spa Newark Half Marathon.

First club member home in a time of 1:27.56 was Matthew West, followed by Andy Shelton (1:35.18) and Mark Lyon (1:38.25).

For the ladies, Leanne Rickett crossed the finish line first in an impressive 1:46.25, with Sarah Coupland and Sharon Sykes being her closest club contenders, posting 1:54.49 and 1:57.18 respectively.

Colin Chambers took first place in the MV70 category in 1:49.13.

Samantha Fox gained a PB time of 2:01.22 and Helena Shelton posted a time of 2:35.23.

The next Bolingbroke breaker race, hosted by SADRC, is the 10k event on next Wednesday (7.15pm).

All are welcome and entry costs £3. For details visit www.sadrc.co.uk