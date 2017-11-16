Steele’s county title

Skegness and Seathorne Judo Club member Ethan Steele has been awarded the Lincolnshire Young Sportsman of the Year title at the Lincolnshire Show Ground.

This is a result of his fantastic hard work and commitment over the previous year, where he has won gold in the British Schools Championships, Sportif International Championships, London Area competition, Goole under 16s Championships (both the 38kg & 42kg sections), Midlands Area competition, Eastern area competition, Heart of England championships, Bushido Nationals and London Open Championships.

He has also claimed top three finishes in competitions in England and abroad and is ranked number one in the UK for his weight and age, and has been selected for the UK Cadet Squad.

Ethan is now looking for sponsorship to aid with travelling and accommodation expenses.

Anyone wishing to sponsor him can contact Mark Mason on 01754 899364.