Spooky goings on

The Worksop Halloween Half saw eight runners in the black and orange of Skegness & District Running Club taking part.

This spooky run encourages runners to dress up as well, which also makes it a great race to watch.

Andy Shelton was the first club runner back in 1.32.57, followed by Ian Russell in 1.36.15.

Colin Chambers again had a super run and was the third club runner back in 1.45.32, a time that also gave him the first male title in the vet 70 category.

Bob Green was pleased to finish in 1.59.34 and, for the ladies, Kerry Bird-Green came home in 2.13.54 just ahead of the trio of Charlotte Armsby, Georgina Bache and Gail Davies who crossed the line together in 2.17.16

Meanwhile over in Sheffield the annual city 10k saw four club runners taking part in this fast flat race.

Stuart Cragg, coming back after injury, ran a pain-free race to finish in 37.24.

Next back for the club was Steven Curtis who ran a personal best time of 44.25.

There was also a PB time for Melanie Standbrook (51.59) and Robin Harrison clocked 1.06.23 to rounded the day off well.

With Autumn now in full swing the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country season started at Bourne Woods and a good contingent of members took part.

For the senior men, Alan Wheeler, Matt West, John Secker and Mark Lyon all put in a good show over the 9K course through the woods and, for the ladies, it was Emma Marshall-Telfer, Angela Thompson, Sarah Coupland, Sarah-Jane Eggleton, Sarah Burton and Samantha Cross in action.

Full results are still to be published.

