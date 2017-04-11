Spilsby’s narrow cup final defeat

Spilsby Hockey Club ended a successful season with a narrow Lincolnshire Plate final defeat to Horncastle.

At Surfleet they were beaten 3-2 in the sweltering heat of Sunday.

Spilsby were without captain Cheryl Pawson through injury, but pushed their opponents close in the tough temperatures.

Spilsby finished third in their league, winning 15 and drawing two of their 22 games this season.

This is arguably the best season’s performance in the 30 years that Sue Gauntlett, Elaine Pawson and Sue Maddison, and the 29 that Kerry Bird, have played.

Spilsby have recently received new away shirts, sponsored by Alan Stainton, Motor Engineer.

They are looking forward to receiving their new purple kit sponsored by GPC Industries next season.