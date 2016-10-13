Spencer is pairs champ yet again

Finals Night

The Skegness Summer Darts League’s finals and presentation night was held at the Seaview Pub.

Ken Wilson and Spencer Davis, the Blind Pairs winners.

A tense final between WMC Amigos and Ex Service Spitfires saw Amigos win the Cup.

The Amigos won the opening set of singles 3-1 and both the pairs to lead 5-1.

But the Spitfires fought back to win the first two singles in the final set, only to go down 6-3 in the end.

The Blind Draw Pairs saw defending champion Spencer Davis partnered with with Ken Wilson, and the duo went on to win the title. Chris Fletcher and Darrell Webb were swept aside before they beat Steve Gillings and Pete Evans to progress to the semis.

Singles Champion Scott Smith.

Ray Bettison and Liam Clark were next up, but Spencer and Ken edged it 2-1.

In the other half of the draw, Scott Smith and Steven Emsen were drawn out together but the much-fancied pair found Gareth Jowett and birthday boy Lee Woods too strong.

Surprise packages Chris Butler and Liam Simms beat Lee and Gareth to move into the final, but Ken and Spencer triumphed.

The Singles saw Gary Garton looking for a unique treble after winning the last two league singles titles.

But it was Scott Smith who was crowned the champion.

Gary breezed past Peter East, but was stunned 2-1 by Stuart Corsen 2-1.

Division One singles championPete Evans proved too strong for Stuart as he progressed to the final.

The other half of the draw saw Chris Fletcher storm into the semis after wins over Rick Seaman, Spencer Davis and Steve Gillings.

Scott Smith was the man waiting for him, adding Chris to the list of victories which included Liam Simms, Jamie Cooper and Gareth Jowett.

Scott then beat Pete Evans 2-0 to claim the title.

Pro-Am Qualifier

Friday is the final Pro-Am Qualifier and will be held at the Ex Service Club.

The last man standing event starts at 8pm and entry costs £2. The winner will team up with a professional for the final on November 6.

Winter League

The Winter league start on Friday, October 28, with the first Team Lowe versus Team Bristow qualifier.

The winner will go through to play in a team captained by one of these two legends.

There will also be the Knockout Cup preliminary round on November 4, before league fixtures start on the 11th.