Skegness Swim Club racks up speeding tickets at sprint meet

Skegness Swim Club took 14 swimmers to The Doncaster Dartes September Sprint Graded meet at Beverley with all achieving personal best times.

Thomas Webster, Sienna England–White, Casey Wain and Alex Parker swam too fast and exceeded the cut-off time for their grade of race, which resulted in them all collecting a Speeding Ticket and no medal!

But the results moved them up into a higher grade of swimming and allows them to compete against some of the best in the country.

* The following weekend, five Skegness swimmers were in action at Leeds, competing in the City of York Gala.

Many of the swimmers competing in this open event had already achieved regional and national times.

Lucy Parker clocked up her ninth qualifying time for the 2017 County Championships, with further county qualifying times falling to her brother Alex.

Ella Hopkins had a fantastic race in the 200m freestyle and achieved PBs in her 50m and 100m split times as well as her overall time.

* Back home last week, the whole club took part in its Points Score Gala which gives the younger and less experienced swimmers the chance to learn to compete and improve their times before facing licenced meets.

The total entries was 104, with each swimmer swimming up to three races, and the average improvement was 4.69 seconds per event.

Under 16s who can swim 50m or more and would like to try competition swimming, can contact Kim Baker on 07887 505995 or go along to the Embassy pool for three one-hour free taster sessions at 6pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.