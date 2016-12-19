Skegness pupils joined by Paralympic sporting star

World record holder and inspirational Paralympian Beverley Jones visited a Skegness school after pupils raised more than £1,000.

Beverley, who has represented Team GB in the last four games and won bronze at the 2012 London Games, visited Beacon Primary Academy.

The 42-year-old is the current world record holder in the shot put, and European record holder in the discus.

Pupils got to look at and hold the medal and discus that Beverley took to the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Sports for Champions raises funds for Great British athletes to support their living, travel, equipment and medical costs, as not all athletes are funded by the National Lottery or large sports brands.

The scheme sees children take part in a sponsored fitness event and then have an assembly with an inspirational team GB athlete.

Pupils at Beacon Primary Academy raised more than £1,369.50 by taking part in a sponsored fitness circuit.

In the assembly which followed, Beverley spoke about some of the difficulties she has faced in her life and career.

Beverley said: “Throughout my life, medical professionals and others told me I would never be able to compete in any sporting activity, so I wanted to prove everyone wrong. It made me even more determined to succeed.”

Forty per cent of money raised will help support international athletes, with 60 per cent going to Beacon Primary Academy.

The academy has donated half of its share to Children In Need, and half to buy equipment for the school.

Principal at Beacon Primary Academy Corinna Wright said: “I would like to thank Beverley and the Sport for Champions programme for enabling us to be part of such a wonderful programme.

“Hopefully, the efforts made by everybody will help our future athletes.”