Skegness hosts region’s leading bowlers

Many of England’s best bowlers were in town earlier his month to battle it out to be crowned Skegness EBF (English Bowling Federation) champions.

The competition, hosted by Magna Vitae, was held at Skegness North Greens on North Parade.

Bowlers from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire joined local competitors in the area’s final outdoor bowls competition of the year.

Results:

Triples - winners Mr Pytlakowski, Mr Carlton and Mr Turton, runners up Mr Baxter, Mr Dayis, and Mr Colley.

Open Pairs - winners Mr Hudson and Mr Gedney, runners up Mr Baxter and Mr Colley.

Open Singles - winner Mr Middleton, runner up Mr Barker.

Following almost 20 years of combined service, Margaret and Richard King have decided to retire from their roles in charge of the three Magna Vitae bowls tournaments.

Event organiser David Willoughby thanks them.

He added: “We would like to thank Margaret and Richard for everything they have done to support the Skegness bowls tournaments.

“We wish them all the best for an enjoyable retirement.”