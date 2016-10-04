Skegness Coaster Ben wins Mablethorpe Half-Marathon

Last weekend two members of Skegness Coasters participated in the annual Mablethorpe Half Marathon which takes on Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe and Sutton-On-Sea.

Ben Evison finished first in a field of 329 runners in an impressive 1hr 15min 46secs.

Janet Harmston completed the 13.1 mile route in an impressive 1.59.29.

* Sunday saw the Skegness Coasters race at the inaugural and Lincoln Half Marathon.

The route started and finished at the Lincolnshire Showground and took runners through uphill Lincoln where they passed the cathedral and ran through the Lincoln Castle grounds.

Half-marathon debutant Carole Tumber said: “I am so happy to have finished in under two-and-a-half hours.

“It was hard work but I loved it! The atmosphere was great and I’m looking forward to the next one!”

Times: Martin Jessop 1hr 53min 06secs, Sheila Wright 1.56.42, Ben Peel 2.02.02, Paul Whitfield 2.11.50, Phaedra Bryant 2.12.49, David Freeman 2.14.53, Carole Tumber 2.25.52, Sandra Colman 2.57.16, Barbara Odling 2.58.22.