Skegness Beach Race is seeking volunteers

Organisers of the AMCA Skegness Motocross Beach Race are looking to local motorsport enthusiasts for help.

The motocross beach race takes place on November 5-6 and the track is marshalled in the main by local volunteers.

This year, the seventh annual beach race, promises to thrill with three-time enduro World Champion David Knight signing up. Organisers need approximately 30 helpers each day.

Help is required from 9.15am on Saturday until 2.30pm. On the Sunday helpers need to be on site from 10.30am and should be finished by 2.45pm.

They will receive £20 per day for out of pocket expenses plus a free Dunlop cap.

Suzanne Potts General Manager of AMCA said: “We also love to involve local people in the event itself.”

For further information call 07974 340020.

RIGHT: Action from last year’s Beach Race event.