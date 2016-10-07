Skegness and Seathorne Judo Club trio strike gold at Gainsborough

Skegness and Seathorne Judo Club members entered a team competition at Gainsborough leisure centre.

The teams were made up on the day with each competitor fighting people of a similar grade and standard. There was some excellent judo on display and all the local competitors won medals.

Skegness and Seathorne Judo Club medalists EMN-160610-094910002

Bronze medals went to Borys Chojnacki, Bradley Meese, Ethan Steele, Patrick Fox and Natalie Birkett, while Nicole and Jake Meese, and Dean Harmston won gold.

Patrick Fox was named Judoka of the Month by Seathorne Judo Club after a great showing at the competition and for his continued enthusiasm. He was presented with a club training top, sponsored by Fresh Fitness of Skegness, by club Sensei Mark Mason.

For information about either judo club, call Mark Mason on (01754) 899364 or Malcolm Sawyer on (01754) 763977.

The club welcomes new members from five years upwards.