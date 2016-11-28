Skegness and District Running Club hit Benidorm

A 10-strong group of Skegness and District Running Club members took the black and orange colours on international duty last weekend to the Spanish city of Benidorm to compete in the half-marathon and 10K races.

It was all very much a party atmosphere in the sun where orange tutus formed part of the ladies kit.

Everyone had a great run and the team were even interviewed for the local paper where they sang the praises of their own top seaside destination.

The team photo shows the club’s happy runners with medals after their races.

Standing, from left, are Leanne Rickett, Helena Shelton, Andy Shelton, Pete Pocklington, Mark Lyon, Sarah Coupland, Phil Pickwell; kneeling, from left, Heather Baxter, Rebecca Grice and Emma Marshall-Telfer.