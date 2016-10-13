Skegness and District Runners clock strong half marathon times

Members of Skegness & District Running Club headed to Peterborough for the ever-popular Great East Run on Sunday.

Beckie Dawson was first back improving further still to come home in 1 hr 39 mins 27 secs.

Beckie said: “After completing a half last weekend I decided last minute on this one to see if my legs would hold up, and they did.

“I’m thrilled to be back running under 1 hr 40 mins.”

John Secker was the second club runner back in 1.51.34, having paced Catriona Kiss (1.51.38) and Odette Arundell (1.52.14) to personal best times at this distance.

Spilsby’s Pete Pocklington (1.54.37) helped Leanne Rickett to well under a sub-two-hour time.

Leanne came home in 1.54.58.

Nathan Fisher, from Skegness, ran a 2.24.43 and Kimberley O’Connell ran her first race at this distance having only started running 15 months ago.

After following a steady training plan she was pleased to come home well under her target time of three hours.

Kim’s time was 2.44.00.

Skegness and District Running Club travelled up the coast to tackle the Mablethorpe Half Marathon.

The wind was strong, but the black and orange-clad runners put in some excellent performances with Colin Chambers winning the male vet 70 class.

Ian Russell was the first male runner home for the club in 1 hr 37 mins 35 secs, followed closely by Martin Tebbs in 1.41.12.

For the ladies, the race marked a welcome return to distance running for Beckie Dawson in 1.42.01.

Beckie, who has been recovering from injury, ran a well-judged race and came in ahead of Helen Blair, from Spilsby, who clocked 1.47.43.

Martin Chapman ran a blinder in his first half-marathon since deciding to take up running to finish in 1.59.03.

The Skegness-based runner joined the club’s Friday training nights to progress and was thrilled to finish under the two-hour mark.

Rebecca Grice, running her second half-marathon, managed a time of 2.26.29 which was five minutes faster than her Great North Run time.

Pete Pocklington, also returning from injury, ran in the 5k race and came second in a time of 21 mins 41 secs and was first male vet 50.

There were no niggles after the race and he will now start adding distance again.