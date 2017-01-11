Skegness and District RC take on Clee 10k

Skegness & District Running Club began the new year in action at the Cleethorpes 10k.

Eighteen members took part in the breezy, cold and wet day that greeted them.

Conditions aside, all the runners put in good performances having forsaken New Year’s Eve celebrations in preparation for the January 1 run.

The first runner back for the club was Andy Shelton who ran a 41 mins 27 secs race.

Second back for the club was Steve Haddock in 46 mins 30 secs, closely followed by Pete Pocklington in 46 mins 27 secs.

For the ladies it was Emma Marshall-Telfer who came back first in 46 mins 07 secs, just ahead of Leanne Rickett in 46 mins 48 secs.

Samantha Peckham was the third lady club runner home in 52 mins 58 secs.

Martin Chapman continued where he left off last year by grabbing another PB, and is now running a sub-50 minute 10k.

Helen Nelson also achieved a best time of 56 mins 07 secs.

It was a good start to the year for the club and everyone is looking forward to what is hoped to be a very successful 2017.