Skegness 10k wants to hear from you

Organisers of the Skegness 10k are calling on you to help make the event a success.

This year’s race will take place on Sunday, November 19 and will raise funds for RNLI Skegness.

Anyone interested in running the popular event can now apply to enter.

But as well as runners, the event organisers are also on the lookout for marshals to help out on the route.

They are also keen to hear from volunteers who can offer their services at race HQ on the day.

For further details on entering as a runner or finding out how you can get involved as a volunteer with the event, log on to www.skegness10k.com