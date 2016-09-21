Sixth place following 24-hour endurance

The ever-adventurous Skegness & District Running Club sent four teams to Belvoir to compete in the Equinox24.

The event is a gruelling 24-hour mixed terrain race around a 10k loop where runners compete against the clock to complete as many laps as possible in the timescale.

It started at midday on Saturday, running through the night to finish at midday on the Sunday, and attracts teams from all over the country.

The course, which sits partly in Leicestershire and partly in Lincolnshire, had varied terrain.

The teams were running past lakes, through wooded areas, up and down hills and round open fields.

There are some sections of tarmac and one long steep hill leading up to the halfway waterpoint marker with a steep but short downhill off-road section across fields and through woodland.

The Black & Orange entries put in an excellent display of endurance running with Team A, consisting of Helena Shelton, Robin Harrison, Helen Blair, Steve Curtis, Kerry Bennett, Steve Langford, Melanie Standbrook and Gary Dembrey managing to run 24 laps - just under 149 miles.

Team B were Phil Horton, Hilary Depper, Jo Dembrey, Nathan Fisher, Sarah Coupland, Leanne Rickett and Francis Mills.

They ran 23 laps, nearly 143 miles.

Team C’s Andy Shelton, Martin Tebbs, Mark Sands, Ian Russell and Mark Lyon managed 28 laps, nearly 175 miles, claiming sixth place overall.

Skegness & District also joined forces with Skegness Tri Club and Belvoir Tri Club to form a mixed team.

Louise Darrington, Samantha Peckham and Moley Darrington helped the Tri teams to a good time.

Tanya Allsop also put in a superb solo performance to complete 6 laps, more than 37 miles.

Skegness & District meet every week throughout the year at venues in Spilsby, Boston and Skegness.

Details are on the club website www.sadrc.co.uk