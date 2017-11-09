Simpson books place in Lowe-Mitchell darts showpiece

Chris Simpson booked his place in the Team Lowe v Team Mitchell final after winning the latest Skegness darts league qualifier.

He triumphed at the Liberal Club and will now join a team skippered by either John Lowe or Scott Mitchell.

Debutant Hayley Reeson started well by beating Chris Fletcher 2-0 and defeating her husband 2-1 before being beaten by 2-1 Eric Hammond in the quarter-finals.

Jim Wilson was beaten 2-0 by Gordon Smith, who then edged past the in-form David Tuplin 2-1 before being beaten 2-0 in the semis by Hammond.

Simpson had a scare in the first round but beat young Rui Mason - who recorded his first-ever 180 - 2-1 before dismissing Lee Yates (2-0), Spencer Davis (2-0) and Rick Seaman (2-0) to reach the final.

Seaman had marched effortlessly into the final four wirh wins against Dan Casswell, David Reding and Nick Casswell.

Simpson continued his good form by beating Hammond 2-0 to take the win.