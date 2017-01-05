Simpson books place in Lowe-Bristow team

Chris Simpson is the latest oche ace to book his place in the Lowe v Bristow match.

On Friday night attention turned from the William Hill Darts League to the latest qualifier, where the winner would book his place in the upcoming teams match captained by greats John Lowe and Eric Bristow.

At the Liberal Club a total of 19 players competed in this last-man-standing event, where entry to the oche was drawn by numbers and the winner of the final match was crowned the champion.

Gordon Smith had a long way to go as he pulled out number one, but because points awarded for wins will also be enough to see other entrants compete in the teams, there was all to play for.

His opponent was Rick Seaman and Gordon hung on to win a very nervy first game.

Chris Fletcher had ball number three and went on a four-leg winning run.

He beat Gordon, Wayne Burles, Chris Butler and Steve Gillings.

It was Plymouth’s own Rob Pomeroy who ended Chris’ run, Rob playing some fantastic darts as he went on a six-game run himself, with creditable wins over Mark Forman, Liam Simms, Stuart Giles, Christopher Royal and Terry Cox, before finding David Tuplin too strong.

David met Pete Evans at number 14.

Pete beat Dave, followed by wins against Jamie Cooper, Mark Williams and Matt Reeson.

And with ball number 18 it was Ken Wilson up next.

In a cracker of a game it was Pete who won to set up an all-or-nothing clash with Chris Simpson.

Chris loves the Liberal Club, and has thrown some great darts at this venue.

Both players fancied their chances, but it was to be Chris’ night as he held his nerve to end Pete’s amazing run, and book his place to play alongside either John Lowe or Eric Bristow.

Team Lowe is sponsored by Cein Rymer and Team Bristow by Zorbas Kebab’s

There are two qualifiers to go, both on Sunday afternoons.

The first one will take place this Sunday, with registration from 12.30pm and the event beginning at 1pm.

The final one will be on Sunday, January 29.

The points system counts the best three scores, but entrants must take part in three rounds to ensure their scores count.

Mark Forman (20) and Pete Evans (19) must surely have amassed enough points to make the line-up.

Ken Wilson (16) and Lee Woods (12) should have good chances.

Mark Williams (nine) and Chris Fletcher (8) are also in with a shout.

The top 12 make the teams, so with two qualifiers left, its game on and all to play for.