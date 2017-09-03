Sign up to join netball league

The Skegness Netball League AGM and Winter League meeting will be held on Wednesday.

Any team wishing to joining are asked to send a representative to the meeting, held the Skegness Academy Sports Centre, beginning at 7pm.

The league hosts action every Wednesday evening and individual players can also attend to be put in contact with teams.

The league is also looking to appoint a new committee, and are looking for roles such as secretary, results co-ordinator, lead fundraiser.

For more information, contact eshelbourn@skegnessgrammar.co.uk or attend the meeting.